Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target Raised to $123.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $115.00 to $123.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.33% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TXRH. StockNews.com lowered Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $102.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.17.

Texas Roadhouse Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TXRH traded down $4.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $107.58. The company had a trading volume of 492,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,653. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.61. Texas Roadhouse has a 1-year low of $68.58 and a 1-year high of $113.56. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.53.

Insider Activity at Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.11). Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 3,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total value of $383,779.22. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,628,122.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Texas Roadhouse news, President Regina A. Tobin sold 2,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.84, for a total value of $230,005.60. Following the sale, the president now owns 13,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,672.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 3,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total value of $383,779.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,628,122.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,702 shares of company stock valued at $824,045. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Texas Roadhouse

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TXRH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,983 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 193,677 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,217,000 after purchasing an additional 6,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,524 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.



