The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Friday. The health services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.18, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $46.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.43 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 3.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.01 EPS. The Cigna Group updated its FY23 guidance to at least $24.70 EPS.

Shares of CI traded up $17.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $260.74. 3,727,232 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,796,708. The company has a market cap of $77.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.62. The Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $240.11 and a fifty-two week high of $340.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $265.76 and its 200 day moving average is $297.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.01%.

In other news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total transaction of $191,740.53. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,558 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,473,585.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 803 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $236,130.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,503 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,912,272.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,509 shares of company stock valued at $8,200,219. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in The Cigna Group by 154,255.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,954,841 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,961,117,000 after purchasing an additional 11,947,096 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in The Cigna Group by 9.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,108,166 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $862,423,000 after purchasing an additional 268,793 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $963,542,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in The Cigna Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,808,135 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $433,248,000 after purchasing an additional 28,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in The Cigna Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 453,106 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $150,132,000 after purchasing an additional 7,355 shares during the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Cigna Group from $347.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. SVB Securities dropped their price objective on The Cigna Group from $335.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on The Cigna Group from $359.00 to $348.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $336.42.

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

