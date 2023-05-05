The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) Director Acquires $218,545.53 in Stock

The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) Director Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 2,919 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.87 per share, with a total value of $218,545.53. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,066,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,908,962.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Pershing Square Capital Manage also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 4th, Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 26,923 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.70 per share, with a total value of $2,011,148.10.

On Wednesday, April 26th, Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 51,300 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.71 per share, for a total transaction of $3,832,623.00.

On Monday, April 24th, Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 200 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.98 per share, with a total value of $14,996.00.

On Friday, April 14th, Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 1,253 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.95 per share, for a total transaction of $93,912.35.

On Wednesday, April 12th, Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 8,782 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.94 per share, with a total value of $658,123.08.

On Monday, April 10th, Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 9,133 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.95 per share, with a total value of $684,518.35.

On Thursday, March 23rd, Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 12,432 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.88 per share, with a total value of $930,908.16.

On Thursday, March 16th, Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 300 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.74 per share, with a total value of $22,422.00.

Howard Hughes Stock Performance

HHC opened at $74.44 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.79 and its 200 day moving average is $75.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 1.46. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 12-month low of $50.90 and a 12-month high of $98.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Howard Hughes ( NYSE:HHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $482.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.82 million. Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 11.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Howard Hughes Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HHC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Howard Hughes in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Howard Hughes in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HHC. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Howard Hughes during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Howard Hughes by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Howard Hughes by 72,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Howard Hughes during the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Howard Hughes in the third quarter valued at about $59,000.

Howard Hughes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

