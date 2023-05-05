The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) Director Buys $2,011,148.10 in Stock

The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) Director Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 26,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.70 per share, for a total transaction of $2,011,148.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,094,799 shares in the company, valued at $1,202,281,485.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Pershing Square Capital Manage also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 2nd, Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 2,919 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $74.87 per share, with a total value of $218,545.53.

On Wednesday, April 26th, Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 51,300 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $74.71 per share, with a total value of $3,832,623.00.

On Monday, April 24th, Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 200 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.98 per share, with a total value of $14,996.00.

On Friday, April 14th, Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 1,253 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.95 per share, with a total value of $93,912.35.

On Wednesday, April 12th, Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 8,782 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.94 per share, with a total value of $658,123.08.

On Monday, April 10th, Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 9,133 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $74.95 per share, with a total value of $684,518.35.

On Thursday, March 23rd, Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 12,432 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $74.88 per share, with a total value of $930,908.16.

On Thursday, March 16th, Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 300 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $74.74 per share, with a total value of $22,422.00.

Howard Hughes Stock Down 0.6 %

Howard Hughes stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $74.44. 155,806 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,324. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 1.46. The Howard Hughes Co. has a one year low of $50.90 and a one year high of $98.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Howard Hughes ( NYSE:HHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $482.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Howard Hughes Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

HHC has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Howard Hughes in a report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Howard Hughes in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Howard Hughes

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HHC. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Howard Hughes by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Howard Hughes by 72,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Howard Hughes in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Howard Hughes in the 1st quarter worth $86,000.

Howard Hughes Company Profile

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

Further Reading

