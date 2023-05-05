The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its stake in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,582,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,331 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 2.94% of Middleby worth $211,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in Middleby during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Middleby by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Middleby by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Middleby during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Middleby during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MIDD shares. TheStreet raised Middleby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Middleby from $140.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Middleby from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on Middleby from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Middleby in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Middleby has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.14.

In other news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.39, for a total transaction of $47,217.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,369.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MIDD traded up $2.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $145.26. The company had a trading volume of 14,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,066. The company has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 1.52. The Middleby Co. has a 52 week low of $120.30 and a 52 week high of $162.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $143.01 and its 200 day moving average is $142.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.11. Middleby had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 19.46%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. Middleby’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Middleby Co. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

