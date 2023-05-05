The Pebble Group (LON:PEBB) Shares Down 1.4%

The Pebble Group plc (LON:PEBB – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 105 ($1.31) and last traded at GBX 106 ($1.32). 4,696 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 489,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 107.50 ($1.34).

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PEBB. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Pebble Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.25) price objective on shares of The Pebble Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on The Pebble Group from GBX 132 ($1.65) to GBX 173 ($2.16) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 111.30 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 97.48. The stock has a market cap of £177.50 million, a PE ratio of 2,650.00 and a beta of 1.46.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 27th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. The Pebble Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,500.00%.

The Pebble Group plc provides products, services, and technology to the promotional products industry in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Brand Addition and Facilisgroup. The company is involved in the design, sourcing, and delivery of promotional merchandise and branded products for various brands operating in the engineering, financial services, health and beauty, FMCG, technology, transport, and other sectors.

