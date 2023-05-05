The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Westchester Capital Management Inc.

Westchester Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 487.2% in the fourth quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of PG opened at $155.29 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $122.18 and a twelve month high of $158.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $147.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 17.69%. The company had revenue of $20.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on PG. Barclays raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $180,052.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,826,402.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total value of $4,836,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,562,484.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $180,052.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,826,402.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,424 shares of company stock valued at $15,416,750 in the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

