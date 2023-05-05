The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stock Holdings Raised by IAG Wealth Partners LLC

IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 377.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,967 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,330,583 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $125,514,000 after acquiring an additional 115,862 shares during the period. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Wafra Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,192,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,282 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 237,877 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $22,439,000 after purchasing an additional 10,123 shares in the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DIS has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.65.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

Walt Disney Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $113,538.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 3,423 shares of company stock valued at $339,801 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded up $2.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $99.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,226,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,174,477. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.47. The firm has a market cap of $182.59 billion, a PE ratio of 53.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.29. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $84.07 and a 52 week high of $126.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.