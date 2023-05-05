The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.90

The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.90 and traded as high as $0.93. The9 shares last traded at $0.91, with a volume of 114,392 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com raised The9 to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.90.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NCTY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in The9 by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 8,964 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in The9 during the first quarter worth about $55,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in The9 by 3.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 587,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 21,321 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The9 during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in The9 during the first quarter worth about $45,000. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The9 Ltd. is engaged in the operation of online games. It operates through Greater China and Other Areas geographical segments. The firm is transitioning to cryptocurrencies mining business. The company was founded by Jun Zhu on December 22, 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

