The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.90

The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.90 and traded as high as $0.93. The9 shares last traded at $0.91, with a volume of 114,392 shares.
Separately, StockNews.com raised The9 to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.
The9 Price Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.90.
The9 Ltd. is engaged in the operation of online games. It operates through Greater China and Other Areas geographical segments. The firm is transitioning to cryptocurrencies mining business. The company was founded by Jun Zhu on December 22, 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.
