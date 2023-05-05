Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Stake Lessened by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 687,395 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 36,363 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.18% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $377,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TMO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $690.00 to $711.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $627.91.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $0.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $544.79. The stock had a trading volume of 194,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,403,424. The business has a fifty day moving average of $559.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $552.29. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $475.77 and a fifty-two week high of $611.06. The firm has a market cap of $210.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.57, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The company had revenue of $10.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.25 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.18, for a total transaction of $11,383,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,256,311.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.18, for a total transaction of $11,383,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,256,311.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.96, for a total transaction of $915,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,614,111.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,100 shares of company stock valued at $16,382,411 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

See Also

