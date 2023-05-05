Theta Fuel (TFUEL) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $5.89 Million

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. Over the last week, Theta Fuel has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $301.89 million and $5.89 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Theta Fuel coin can now be bought for $0.0493 or 0.00000167 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00058677 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00038185 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00020269 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000236 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00006327 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001031 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001136 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

Theta Fuel uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,125,322,015 coins. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

