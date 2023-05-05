Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Invests $261,000 in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. American National Bank grew its holdings in Airbnb by 886.7% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Airbnb by 96.2% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $117.63 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.91 and a 12-month high of $153.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $118.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.14.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.21. Airbnb had a return on equity of 35.92% and a net margin of 22.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 192,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,965,980. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 192,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,965,980. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total value of $323,235.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 184,772 shares in the company, valued at $21,718,100.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,096,285 shares of company stock valued at $377,100,053. 32.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Airbnb from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Airbnb from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on Airbnb from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Airbnb from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.38.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

