Timken (NYSE:TKR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.24, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Timken had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. Timken updated its FY23 guidance to $7.00-7.50 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $7.00-$7.50 EPS.

Timken Stock Performance

Shares of TKR traded up $1.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.03. 118,898 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 623,142. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Timken has a 12-month low of $50.85 and a 12-month high of $89.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.45.

Timken Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity

TKR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Timken from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Timken from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Timken from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $71.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Timken from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Timken from $78.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.75.

In other news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 24,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total transaction of $2,135,580.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,933,559.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Timken

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Timken in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Timken in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Timken in the first quarter valued at $76,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Timken in the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Timken in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. 82.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and marketing of bearings and industrial motion products. In addition to bearings, it offers drives, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches, and brakes. It operates through the Mobile and Process Industries segments.

Further Reading

