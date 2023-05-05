TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.26 EPS

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.26, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $323.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.20 million. TimkenSteel had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS.

TimkenSteel Stock Up 10.0 %

Shares of NYSE:TMST traded up $1.59 on Friday, hitting $17.50. 396,729 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 413,152. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.23. The company has a market cap of $767.90 million, a PE ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 1.71. TimkenSteel has a 52 week low of $14.09 and a 52 week high of $26.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on TimkenSteel in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TimkenSteel

About TimkenSteel

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in TimkenSteel by 58.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in TimkenSteel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in TimkenSteel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in TimkenSteel during the 3rd quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

TimkenSteel Corp. engages in the manufacture of alloy, carbon and micro-alloy steel products. The firm’s products includes special bar quality steel, seamless mechanical tubing, gears, grades of steel, jumbo bloom vertical caster, TimkenSteel ultrapremium technology, and TimkenSteel endurance steels.

