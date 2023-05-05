TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.26 EPS

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.26, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $323.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.20 million. TimkenSteel had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS.
TimkenSteel Stock Up 10.0 %
Shares of NYSE:TMST traded up $1.59 on Friday, hitting $17.50. 396,729 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 413,152. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.23. The company has a market cap of $767.90 million, a PE ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 1.71. TimkenSteel has a 52 week low of $14.09 and a 52 week high of $26.23.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on TimkenSteel in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On TimkenSteel
About TimkenSteel
TimkenSteel Corp. engages in the manufacture of alloy, carbon and micro-alloy steel products. The firm’s products includes special bar quality steel, seamless mechanical tubing, gears, grades of steel, jumbo bloom vertical caster, TimkenSteel ultrapremium technology, and TimkenSteel endurance steels.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TimkenSteel (TMST)
- It’s Time To Check Into Booking.Com
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
- An Opportunity To Buy Starbucks Is Knocking On The Door
Receive News & Ratings for TimkenSteel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TimkenSteel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.