Tintra (LON:TNT) Stock Price Up 8.6%

Shares of Tintra PLC (LON:TNT – Get Rating) shot up 8.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 99.50 ($1.24) and last traded at GBX 95 ($1.19). 101,705 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 85,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 87.50 ($1.09).

Tintra Trading Down 3.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £13.96 million, a PE ratio of 4,325.00 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 108.75 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 169.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.31.

Insider Transactions at Tintra

In other Tintra news, insider Joe Lyske bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 140 ($1.75) per share, with a total value of £28,000 ($34,982.51). Company insiders own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

About Tintra

Tintra PLC focuses on developing banking infrastructure and technology solutions. It provides administrative operating, lottery, payment processing, foreign exchange, and payment intermediary services, as well as holds software licenses. The company also offers software as a service (SaaS) solutions.

