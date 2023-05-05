Tiptree Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:TIPT)

Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th.

Tiptree has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Tiptree Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of TIPT traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.53. The company had a trading volume of 90,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,276. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.70 and a 200-day moving average of $14.32. The firm has a market cap of $497.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.00 and a beta of 1.10. Tiptree has a 12 month low of $9.84 and a 12 month high of $16.97.

Insider Transactions at Tiptree

Tiptree ( NASDAQ:TIPT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $369.53 million for the quarter. Tiptree had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a positive return on equity of 10.01%.

In other Tiptree news, CEO Jonathan Ilany purchased 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $43,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 185,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,789,565. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 31.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tiptree

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TIPT. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Tiptree by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Tiptree by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Tiptree by 41.9% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Tiptree by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Tiptree by 103.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period. 33.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Tiptree from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

Tiptree Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tiptree, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of specialty insurance and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Mortgage, and Other. The Insurance segment offers specialty insurance, warranty products, and related administration services.

Featured Stories

