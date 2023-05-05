Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $64.89

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $64.89 and last traded at $64.71, with a volume of 560229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.94.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TOL. StockNews.com cut shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.09.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 5.59. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 5.42, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.80.

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 7.29%.

In other news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 10,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.69, for a total transaction of $586,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 65,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,818,723.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 10,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.69, for a total transaction of $586,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 65,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,818,723.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christine Garvey sold 2,980 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total transaction of $179,187.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,284 shares in the company, valued at $498,116.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,105 shares of company stock valued at $831,824. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit Global Investments raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 12,903 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 3,699 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 478 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 48,188 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,893,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 20.8% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 844,029 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,667,000 after purchasing an additional 145,604 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Toll Brothers in the first quarter valued at $1,019,000. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and caters to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

