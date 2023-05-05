tomiNet (TOMI) Price Down 1.8% This Week

tomiNet (TOMI) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. One tomiNet token can now be purchased for about $3.11 or 0.00010620 BTC on popular exchanges. tomiNet has a market cap of $149.36 million and approximately $12.30 million worth of tomiNet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, tomiNet has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

tomiNet Token Profile

tomiNet was first traded on January 16th, 2023. tomiNet’s total supply is 98,142,453 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,082,686 tokens. The official message board for tomiNet is tomi.com/blog. tomiNet’s official website is tomi.com. tomiNet’s official Twitter account is @tomipioneers.

Buying and Selling tomiNet

According to CryptoCompare, “tomiNet (TOMI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. tomiNet has a current supply of 98,142,453.45 with 39,642,453 in circulation. The last known price of tomiNet is 3.10993463 USD and is down -1.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $15,436,194.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tomi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as tomiNet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire tomiNet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy tomiNet using one of the exchanges listed above.

