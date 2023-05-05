TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Issues Earnings Results

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.30, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.50 EPS. TopBuild updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

TopBuild Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE:BLD traded up $4.08 on Friday, hitting $215.06. 157,105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,856. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.50. TopBuild has a fifty-two week low of $140.66 and a fifty-two week high of $227.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $203.06 and a 200-day moving average of $181.32.

Institutional Trading of TopBuild

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in TopBuild by 135.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 913,930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $165,778,000 after buying an additional 526,053 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 230.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 864,237 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,244,000 after acquiring an additional 602,416 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in TopBuild during the 4th quarter worth $70,298,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in TopBuild by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 349,266 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,657,000 after purchasing an additional 19,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TopBuild by 0.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 188,763 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,554,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TopBuild Company Profile

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BLD. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of TopBuild from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on TopBuild from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TopBuild in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $201.00 to $227.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.71.

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation and distribution of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. and Canadian construction industry. It operates through the following segments: Installation, Specialty Distribution, and Corporate. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services and business branches located in the U.S.

Further Reading

