TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Issues Earnings Results

Posted by on May 5th, 2023

TopBuild (NYSE:BLDGet Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.30, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.50 EPS. TopBuild updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

TopBuild Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE:BLD traded up $4.08 on Friday, hitting $215.06. 157,105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,856. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.50. TopBuild has a fifty-two week low of $140.66 and a fifty-two week high of $227.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $203.06 and a 200-day moving average of $181.32.

Institutional Trading of TopBuild

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in TopBuild by 135.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 913,930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $165,778,000 after buying an additional 526,053 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 230.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 864,237 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,244,000 after acquiring an additional 602,416 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in TopBuild during the 4th quarter worth $70,298,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in TopBuild by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 349,266 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,657,000 after purchasing an additional 19,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TopBuild by 0.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 188,763 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,554,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BLD. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of TopBuild from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on TopBuild from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TopBuild in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $201.00 to $227.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.71.

TopBuild Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation and distribution of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. and Canadian construction industry. It operates through the following segments: Installation, Specialty Distribution, and Corporate. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services and business branches located in the U.S.

Further Reading

Earnings History for TopBuild (NYSE:BLD)

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.