TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Issues Earnings Results

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.30, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.50 EPS. TopBuild updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.
TopBuild Trading Up 1.9 %
NYSE:BLD traded up $4.08 on Friday, hitting $215.06. 157,105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,856. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.50. TopBuild has a fifty-two week low of $140.66 and a fifty-two week high of $227.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $203.06 and a 200-day moving average of $181.32.
Institutional Trading of TopBuild
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in TopBuild by 135.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 913,930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $165,778,000 after buying an additional 526,053 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 230.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 864,237 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,244,000 after acquiring an additional 602,416 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in TopBuild during the 4th quarter worth $70,298,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in TopBuild by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 349,266 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,657,000 after purchasing an additional 19,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TopBuild by 0.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 188,763 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,554,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
TopBuild Company Profile
TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation and distribution of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. and Canadian construction industry. It operates through the following segments: Installation, Specialty Distribution, and Corporate. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services and business branches located in the U.S.
