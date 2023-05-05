Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) PT Raised to C$133.00

Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$133.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on TMTNF. TD Securities raised their price target on Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Monday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. CIBC boosted their price target on Toromont Industries from C$111.00 to C$113.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$118.00 to C$124.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on Toromont Industries from C$124.00 to C$126.00 in a research note on Monday.

Toromont Industries Stock Performance

Shares of TMTNF opened at $79.82 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.82. Toromont Industries has a 1 year low of $70.14 and a 1 year high of $88.80.

Toromont Industries Company Profile

Toromont Industries Ltd. engages in the distribution of construction equipment, power systems, and refrigeration systems. It operates through the Equipment Group and CIMCO segments. The Equipment Group segment comprises of Toromont CAT, Battlefield, Sitech, and AgWest. The CIMCO segment relates in the design, engineering, fabrication, installation, and after-sale support of refrigeration systems in industrial and recreational markets.

