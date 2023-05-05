Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) PT Raised to C$126.00

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by National Bankshares from C$124.00 to C$126.00 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$112.00 to C$118.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. National Bank Financial raised Toromont Industries from a sector perform market weight rating to an outperform market weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$122.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$111.00 to C$113.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Toromont Industries has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$125.43.

Get Toromont Industries alerts:

Toromont Industries Price Performance

TIH stock opened at C$105.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.87, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$108.77 and its 200-day moving average is C$105.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.77. Toromont Industries has a 1 year low of C$93.25 and a 1 year high of C$115.19.

Toromont Industries Announces Dividend

Toromont Industries ( TSE:TIH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported C$1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.39 by C$0.54. Toromont Industries had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 22.37%. The firm had revenue of C$1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.09 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Toromont Industries will post 5.5352113 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Toromont Industries’s payout ratio is 29.10%.

About Toromont Industries

(Get Rating)

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Toromont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toromont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.