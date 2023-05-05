Touchstone Exploration (TSE:TXP) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.08

Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TSE:TXP – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.08 and traded as high as C$1.09. Touchstone Exploration shares last traded at C$1.04, with a volume of 54,310 shares trading hands.

Touchstone Exploration Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.28, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$230.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.77.

Touchstone Exploration Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Touchstone Exploration Inc, an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company has interests in various private exploration mineral leasing properties; and two exploration blocks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Touchstone Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Touchstone Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.