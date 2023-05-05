Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $8.29

Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.29 and traded as high as $9.38. Townsquare Media shares last traded at $9.21, with a volume of 39,861 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSQ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Townsquare Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Townsquare Media in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

Townsquare Media Stock Down 1.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.59, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $164.81 million, a PE ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.79.

Townsquare Media Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Townsquare Media

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a $0.1875 dividend. This is a positive change from Townsquare Media’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. Townsquare Media’s payout ratio is currently 110.29%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Townsquare Media by 169.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in Townsquare Media during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Townsquare Media during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Townsquare Media during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Townsquare Media by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 5,088 shares in the last quarter. 48.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Townsquare Media

Townsquare Media, Inc is a community-focused digital media, digital marketing solutions and radio company. It owns and operates radio stations, digital and social properties and live events in small and mid-sized markets across the United States. The firm creates and distributes original entertainment, music and lifestyle content.

