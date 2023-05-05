Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $8.29

Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.29 and traded as high as $9.38. Townsquare Media shares last traded at $9.21, with a volume of 39,861 shares.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
TSQ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Townsquare Media in a report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Townsquare Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th.
Townsquare Media Stock Down 1.5 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.59, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $164.81 million, a PE ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.79.
Townsquare Media Increases Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Townsquare Media
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Townsquare Media by 169.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in Townsquare Media during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Townsquare Media during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Townsquare Media during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Townsquare Media by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 5,088 shares in the last quarter. 48.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Townsquare Media
Townsquare Media, Inc is a community-focused digital media, digital marketing solutions and radio company. It owns and operates radio stations, digital and social properties and live events in small and mid-sized markets across the United States. The firm creates and distributes original entertainment, music and lifestyle content.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Townsquare Media (TSQ)
- Investors Are Barking Up The Right Tree With Datadog
- How to Invest in Central Bank Digital Currency
- Kellogg Company Looks GRRR-eat! At These Levels
- PacWest, First Horizon Shares Plummet On Continued Bank Worries
- Yum! Brands Pulls Back To More Appetizing Levels
Receive News & Ratings for Townsquare Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Townsquare Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.