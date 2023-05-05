TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Shares Bought by Triodos Investment Management BV

Triodos Investment Management BV grew its position in shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) by 35.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 575,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Triodos Investment Management BV owned approximately 1.37% of TPI Composites worth $5,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in TPI Composites by 1,561.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 3,248 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in TPI Composites in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in TPI Composites in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new stake in TPI Composites in the first quarter valued at $339,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in TPI Composites by 231.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 4,257 shares in the last quarter. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPIC traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,802. TPI Composites, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.46 and a 52-week high of $25.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

TPI Composites ( NASDAQ:TPIC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.07. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 4.17% and a negative return on equity of 43.37%. The company had revenue of $402.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.71 million. Research analysts forecast that TPI Composites, Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TPI Composites in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on TPI Composites from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on TPI Composites from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on TPI Composites from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim raised TPI Composites from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.83.

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacturing of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US), Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and India. The US segment includes the production of wind blades in its Newton, Iowa plant, the manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the production of wind blades in its Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

