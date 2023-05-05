TPXimpact (LON:TPX) Shares Down 5.7%

TPXimpact Holdings plc (LON:TPX – Get Rating) fell 5.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 41 ($0.51) and last traded at GBX 41.50 ($0.52). 91,643 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 327,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 44 ($0.55).

TPXimpact Trading Down 3.1 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 29.50 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 38.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.26, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of £36.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -830.00 and a beta of 2.10.

TPXimpact Company Profile

TPXimpact Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital native professional services in the United Kingdom, Norway, Switzerland, the rest of European Union, Malaysia, the United States, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Consulting, Digital Experience, Bene Agere, Questers, and RedCortex.

