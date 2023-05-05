Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 459,652 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 226% compared to the typical daily volume of 140,855 put options.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Down 5.5 %

Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF stock opened at $36.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.10. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12-month low of $34.52 and a 12-month high of $68.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.21.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 600.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000.

About SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.