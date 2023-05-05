Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Rating Reiterated by 92 Resources

92 Resources restated their maintains rating on shares of Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TT. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $193.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $203.00 to $178.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $182.58.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

Shares of TT stock traded up $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $176.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,584,597. The company has a market capitalization of $40.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Trane Technologies has a 1 year low of $120.64 and a 1 year high of $196.22.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. Analysts forecast that Trane Technologies will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.05%.

Insider Transactions at Trane Technologies

In related news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 2,095 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total transaction of $399,788.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,740,458.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 2,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total transaction of $399,788.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,740,458.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.02, for a total value of $50,783.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,345,945.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,071 shares of company stock valued at $2,841,093. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trane Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $526,026,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 109,668.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,963,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,088,000 after buying an additional 1,961,969 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 48.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,366,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745,741 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 56.5% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,790,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $238,100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Plc engages in providing solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions, residential heating and cooling, and transport refrigeration systems, and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

Featured Articles

