Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) Director Sells $252,400.00 in Stock

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) Director James T. Treace sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $252,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 861,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,742,770.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Treace Medical Concepts Stock Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ:TMCI opened at $26.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 3.77. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.48 and a 1-year high of $27.97.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. Treace Medical Concepts had a negative return on equity of 54.51% and a negative net margin of 30.19%. The business had revenue of $49.77 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on TMCI shares. Stephens started coverage on Treace Medical Concepts in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on Treace Medical Concepts in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research increased their price target on Treace Medical Concepts from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Treace Medical Concepts from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Treace Medical Concepts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TMCI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Treace Medical Concepts by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,219,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,042,000 after acquiring an additional 284,961 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Treace Medical Concepts by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,268,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,074,000 after acquiring an additional 425,350 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its position in Treace Medical Concepts by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,601,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,356,000 after acquiring an additional 660,787 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Treace Medical Concepts by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,488,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 353,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in Treace Medical Concepts by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,363,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,345,000 after acquiring an additional 175,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.17% of the company’s stock.

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

