Trevi Therapeutics (TRVI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter.

Trevi Therapeutics Stock Performance

TRVI opened at $3.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.22 million, a P/E ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 9.15, a current ratio of 9.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Trevi Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.43 and a 12-month high of $4.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on TRVI shares. B. Riley started coverage on Trevi Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Jonestrading assumed coverage on Trevi Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.20.

Institutional Trading of Trevi Therapeutics

Trevi Therapeutics Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRVI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 459.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,324,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,437 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 176.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 419,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 267,687 shares in the last quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $289,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 294.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 157,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 117,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization Haduvio to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. It includes treatment of chronic pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis and chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease.

