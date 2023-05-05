Trevi Therapeutics (TRVI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter.
Trevi Therapeutics Stock Performance
TRVI opened at $3.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.22 million, a P/E ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 9.15, a current ratio of 9.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Trevi Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.43 and a 12-month high of $4.68.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have issued reports on TRVI shares. B. Riley started coverage on Trevi Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Jonestrading assumed coverage on Trevi Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.20.
Institutional Trading of Trevi Therapeutics
Trevi Therapeutics Company Profile
Trevi Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization Haduvio to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. It includes treatment of chronic pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis and chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease.
