Trillium Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Trillium Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 583 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 76,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 44,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on FITB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total value of $75,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,686 shares in the company, valued at $1,901,738.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Evan Bayh purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.82 per share, with a total value of $124,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 73,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,234. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 2,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total value of $75,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,686 shares in the company, valued at $1,901,738.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FITB opened at $23.24 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.48. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.11 and a 1 year high of $40.07. The stock has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.01). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.15%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth and Asset Management.

