Trillium Asset Management LLC Has $794,000 Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 81.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,077 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,515 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Conning Inc. grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 459,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,132,000 after purchasing an additional 11,133 shares during the period. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 118,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,350,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at $312,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.75.

NYSE:CL opened at $80.79 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $67.84 and a 52 week high of $83.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.48. The firm has a market cap of $67.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.49.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 348.63% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

