Trillium Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 3,604 Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Trillium Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Donaldson in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Donaldson in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Donaldson by 217.5% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in Donaldson by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 80.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Christopher M. Hilger acquired 3,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $62.76 per share, with a total value of $199,953.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,046.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Christopher M. Hilger acquired 3,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.76 per share, with a total value of $199,953.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,872 shares in the company, valued at $494,046.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Owens sold 10,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $713,664.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $950,098.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

DCI opened at $63.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.20. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.00 and a 1 year high of $66.96.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $828.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $838.29 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 32.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DCI. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Donaldson from $66.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Donaldson in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Donaldson from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th.

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

