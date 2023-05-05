Trillium Asset Management LLC Sells 1,329 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Trillium Asset Management LLC lessened its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,537 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,329 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in STT. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of State Street by 29.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,505 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in State Street by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,756 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of State Street by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 280,353 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,436,000 after purchasing an additional 10,187 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the first quarter valued at approximately $812,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of State Street by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares in the last quarter. 88.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of State Street from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on State Street from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on State Street from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of State Street from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of State Street from $97.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.21.

State Street Trading Down 3.0 %

STT opened at $66.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.98 and a 200 day moving average of $79.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $58.62 and a 12 month high of $94.74. The firm has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.56.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.12). State Street had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 18.73%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

State Street Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Insider Transactions at State Street

In related news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 6,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total value of $594,624.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,281,471.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other State Street news, EVP David C. Phelan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total value of $1,299,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,491 shares in the company, valued at $6,279,895.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 6,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total value of $594,624.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,281,471.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,893 shares of company stock worth $2,923,987. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

State Street Company Profile

(Get Rating)

State Street Corp. engages in the provision of financial services to institutional investors. It operates through the Commercial and Financial, and Commercial Real Estate segments. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

