Trillium Asset Management LLC Sells 239 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Trillium Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,595 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 837 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.3% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 24,625 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 2.1% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 4,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on A. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Agilent Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.31.

Agilent Technologies Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of A opened at $133.88 on Friday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.52 and a 12 month high of $160.26. The stock has a market cap of $39.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $137.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.35% and a net margin of 19.09%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.32%.

Agilent Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, January 9th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Agilent Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

