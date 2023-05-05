Trillium Asset Management LLC Sells 2,517 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Trillium Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,253 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,517 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 178.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trex during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Trex by 442.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,601 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Trex by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,444 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Trex in the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Trex alerts:

Trex Stock Down 3.6 %

TREX opened at $53.23 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.55. Trex Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.68 and a 52 week high of $67.78. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 32.66, a P/E/G ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Trex had a return on equity of 32.97% and a net margin of 16.69%. The firm had revenue of $192.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Trex’s revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TREX shares. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Trex from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Trex from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Trex from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays upped their price target on Trex from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Trex from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.53.

Trex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TREX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.