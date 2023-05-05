Trillium Asset Management LLC Sells 321 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Trillium Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,794,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $992,048,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627,705 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 37,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 581,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,860,000 after acquiring an additional 3,061 shares during the period. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,658,000 after acquiring an additional 47,740 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 7,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BMY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday. Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America upped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:BMY opened at $66.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $140.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.42. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $65.28 and a 52 week high of $81.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.62 and its 200-day moving average is $72.60.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.75% and a net margin of 15.95%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $17,916,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 236,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,625,163.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $17,916,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,625,163.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $3,378,818.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,202,182.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 301,568 shares of company stock worth $22,130,076. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Get Rating)

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.