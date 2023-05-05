Trillium Asset Management LLC Takes Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Trillium Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,749,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in CSX by 395.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,208,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $195,059,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158,204 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in CSX by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,626,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $248,177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390,853 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in CSX by 183.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,808,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $128,089,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 2,349.1% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,947,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826,878 shares during the period. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX Price Performance

CSX stock opened at $31.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.68. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $35.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.23.

CSX Increases Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.35% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen upped their price target on CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America raised their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CSX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.60.

CSX Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Featured Stories

