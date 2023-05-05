TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) Director Acquires $25,260.00 in Stock

TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey A. Fielkow acquired 1,000 shares of TriMas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.26 per share, with a total value of $25,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,280.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

TriMas Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TRS traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.35. 104,360 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,634. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.93. TriMas Co. has a 12 month low of $21.41 and a 12 month high of $31.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.63.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. TriMas had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $215.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that TriMas Co. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TriMas Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of TriMas

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. TriMas’s payout ratio is 11.76%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TriMas by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,080,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,930,000 after acquiring an additional 44,136 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in TriMas by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,175,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,087,000 after purchasing an additional 24,364 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in TriMas by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,645,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,378,000 after purchasing an additional 57,347 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of TriMas by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,321,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,394,000 after purchasing an additional 40,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of TriMas by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,934,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,661,000 after buying an additional 254,948 shares during the period. 99.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TriMas in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut TriMas from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday.

About TriMas

TriMas Corp. engages in the manufacture of industrial products for customers in the consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs and manufactures dispensing products, including foaming pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, sanitizer pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, nasal sprayers and trigger sprayers, polymeric and steel caps and closures, including food lids, flip-top closures, child resistant caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts, polymeric jar products, and fully integrated dispensers for fill-ready bag-in-box applications, all for a variety of consumer product markets including, but not limited to, beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical and nutraceutical, as well as the industrial market.

