Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.52-2.72 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.835-3.935 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.77 billion. Trimble also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.52-$2.72 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TRMB shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Trimble from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Trimble from $63.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday. 888 reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Trimble from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trimble has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.00.

NASDAQ TRMB traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $48.05. 1,242,637 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,263,304. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Trimble has a 52-week low of $45.43 and a 52-week high of $72.24. The company has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.56.

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $856.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.29 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 13.01%. Research analysts predict that Trimble will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Peter Large sold 950 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total transaction of $48,554.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 154 shares in the company, valued at $7,870.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 1,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $79,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,936 shares of the company's stock, valued at $102,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Trimble by 16.0% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,354 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new stake in Trimble in the first quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new stake in Trimble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $391,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Trimble in the first quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Trimble in the first quarter valued at approximately $371,000. 89.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

