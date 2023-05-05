Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.52-2.72 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.835-3.935 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.77 billion. Trimble also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.52-$2.72 EPS.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Northcoast Research cut Trimble from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Trimble from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. 888 reissued a maintains rating on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Trimble from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.00.
Trimble Stock Performance
Shares of Trimble stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.05. 1,242,637 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,263,304. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.41. Trimble has a 52-week low of $45.43 and a 52-week high of $72.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.56.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 1,500 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $79,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,936 shares in the company, valued at $102,995.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Peter Large sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total transaction of $48,554.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 154 shares in the company, valued at $7,870.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $79,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,936 shares in the company, valued at $102,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trimble
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Trimble by 349.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,799 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Trimble in the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Trimble during the 1st quarter worth $271,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Trimble by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,898 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in Trimble by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,469 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. 89.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Trimble
Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.
