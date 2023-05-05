Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.52-2.72 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.835-3.935 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.77 billion. Trimble also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.52-$2.72 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Northcoast Research cut Trimble from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Trimble from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. 888 reissued a maintains rating on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Trimble from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.00.

Get Trimble alerts:

Trimble Stock Performance

Shares of Trimble stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.05. 1,242,637 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,263,304. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.41. Trimble has a 52-week low of $45.43 and a 52-week high of $72.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.56.

Insider Activity

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $856.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.29 million. Trimble had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 13.68%. On average, research analysts forecast that Trimble will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 1,500 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $79,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,936 shares in the company, valued at $102,995.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Peter Large sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total transaction of $48,554.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 154 shares in the company, valued at $7,870.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $79,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,936 shares in the company, valued at $102,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trimble

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Trimble by 349.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,799 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Trimble in the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Trimble during the 1st quarter worth $271,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Trimble by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,898 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in Trimble by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,469 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. 89.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trimble

(Get Rating)

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.