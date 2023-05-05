Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.50-$1.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.64. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

TRN traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.32. 132,492 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,532. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of -1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.98. Trinity Industries has a 1-year low of $20.07 and a 1-year high of $31.68.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $641.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.63 million. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 3.04%. The business’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Trinity Industries will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trinity Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Trinity Industries from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Trinity Industries from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Trinity Industries from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.00.

In other Trinity Industries news, Director Todd Maclin acquired 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.19 per share, for a total transaction of $95,355.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,548 shares in the company, valued at $583,742.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Trinity Industries news, Director Todd Maclin purchased 4,500 shares of Trinity Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.19 per share, for a total transaction of $95,355.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,742.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean Savage acquired 4,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,970.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 189,876 shares in the company, valued at $4,232,336.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 13,285 shares of company stock worth $295,043 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Trinity Industries by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,515,622 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $203,159,000 after buying an additional 849,142 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Trinity Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $21,951,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Trinity Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $7,828,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Trinity Industries by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,882,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,536,000 after buying an additional 226,784 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 1,354.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 130,468 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,483,000 after purchasing an additional 121,497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

