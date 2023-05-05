Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.50-$1.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.64. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms recently issued reports on TRN. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Trinity Industries from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stephens dropped their price target on Trinity Industries from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Trinity Industries from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Trinity Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Trinity Industries from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.00.
Trinity Industries Price Performance
Shares of TRN traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,610. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of -1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. Trinity Industries has a 1-year low of $20.07 and a 1-year high of $31.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.98.
Trinity Industries Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Trinity Industries
In other news, Director Todd Maclin purchased 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.19 per share, with a total value of $95,355.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,548 shares in the company, valued at $583,742.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean Savage acquired 4,300 shares of Trinity Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.19 per share, for a total transaction of $99,717.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 194,176 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,502,941.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 13,285 shares of company stock valued at $295,043. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company's stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRN. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 139.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,846 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Trinity Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Trinity Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Trinity Industries by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.
Trinity Industries Company Profile
Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.
