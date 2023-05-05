Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.50-$1.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.64. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TRN. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Trinity Industries from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stephens dropped their price target on Trinity Industries from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Trinity Industries from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Trinity Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Trinity Industries from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.00.

Get Trinity Industries alerts:

Trinity Industries Price Performance

Shares of TRN traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,610. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of -1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. Trinity Industries has a 1-year low of $20.07 and a 1-year high of $31.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.98.

Trinity Industries Dividend Announcement

Trinity Industries ( NYSE:TRN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $641.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.63 million. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 6.61%. Trinity Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Analysts predict that Trinity Industries will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trinity Industries

In other news, Director Todd Maclin purchased 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.19 per share, with a total value of $95,355.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,548 shares in the company, valued at $583,742.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Todd Maclin acquired 4,500 shares of Trinity Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.19 per share, for a total transaction of $95,355.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,742.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean Savage acquired 4,300 shares of Trinity Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.19 per share, for a total transaction of $99,717.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 194,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,502,941.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 13,285 shares of company stock valued at $295,043. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRN. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 139.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,846 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Trinity Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Trinity Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Trinity Industries by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.