Triodos Investment Management BV Acquires 2,000 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Triodos Investment Management BV increased its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BFAM. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 52.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 159.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1,562.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 53.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period.

BFAM traded up $3.79 on Friday, reaching $88.98. 130,350 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 434,499. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $54.19 and a one year high of $94.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.93. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.20 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions ( NYSE:BFAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $529.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.43 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.57.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education, dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full-Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, Educational Advisory and Other Services. The Full-Service Center-Based Child Care segment consists of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

