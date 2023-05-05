Triodos Investment Management BV Buys 150 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Triodos Investment Management BV grew its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. KLA makes up approximately 3.4% of Triodos Investment Management BV’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Triodos Investment Management BV’s holdings in KLA were worth $25,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in KLA by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in KLA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KLA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in KLA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at KLA

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total value of $388,079.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,103,535.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.55, for a total transaction of $1,492,366.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,984,229.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total transaction of $388,079.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,352 shares in the company, valued at $24,103,535.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,924 shares of company stock worth $13,438,866. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KLA Stock Up 2.4 %

KLAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on KLA from $318.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com lowered KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on KLA from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. KGI Securities downgraded KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on KLA from $410.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $399.26.

KLAC stock traded up $8.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $382.13. 77,538 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,113,737. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $378.62 and its 200-day moving average is $377.46. The company has a market cap of $52.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.54. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $250.20 and a 12 month high of $429.46.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.30 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 167.59% and a net margin of 33.01%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 24.86 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. KLA’s payout ratio is 21.21%.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

Featured Articles

