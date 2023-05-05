Triodos Investment Management BV Invests $51.27 Million in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Triodos Investment Management BV purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 99,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,266,000. Elevance Health comprises about 6.8% of Triodos Investment Management BV’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ELV. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total transaction of $6,714,986.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,876,230.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Elevance Health Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of Elevance Health stock traded up $9.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $465.96. 104,548 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,143,182. The stock has a market cap of $110.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $468.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $490.49. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $440.02 and a 12-month high of $549.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.26 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $41.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.93 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.25 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $580.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $597.00 to $561.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $571.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Elevance Health from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $523.00 to $572.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $572.19.

About Elevance Health

(Get Rating)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.