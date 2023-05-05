Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM) Hits New 1-Year High at $17.20

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.20 and last traded at $17.18, with a volume of 196220 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TFPM shares. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. CIBC upgraded shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from C$22.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.92.

Get Triple Flag Precious Metals alerts:

Triple Flag Precious Metals Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.55.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

Triple Flag Precious Metals ( NYSE:TFPM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $43.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.90 million. On average, research analysts expect that Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Triple Flag Precious Metals

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

About Triple Flag Precious Metals

(Get Rating)

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a gold-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals and other streams and royalties in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, and the United States. The company has a portfolio of streams and royalties providing exposure primarily to gold and silver.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Triple Flag Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triple Flag Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.