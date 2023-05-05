TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) Rating Reiterated by 22nd Century Group

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “downgrade” rating reiterated by equities researchers at 22nd Century Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TPVG. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price target on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $14.50 to $13.50 in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $13.50 price objective on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.08.

NYSE:TPVG traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $9.83. The company had a trading volume of 468,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,613. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.38 and a beta of 1.74. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 52 week low of $9.41 and a 52 week high of $16.19.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TPVG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,895 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 11,639 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,363 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 37,206 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 20.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (the “Company“) is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. It was formed to expand the venture growth stage business segment of its sponsor, TriplePoint Capital LLC (“TriplePoint Capital“).

