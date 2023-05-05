Truist Financial Begins Coverage on Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX)

Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Edgewise Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ EWTX opened at $9.53 on Monday. Edgewise Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.41 and a 1 year high of $14.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.57 and its 200 day moving average is $8.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $602.89 million, a P/E ratio of -7.50 and a beta of -0.19.
Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.05. Research analysts anticipate that Edgewise Therapeutics will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edgewise Therapeutics
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EcoR1 Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 48.0% during the third quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,493,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,386 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Edgewise Therapeutics by 11.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,815,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,410,000 after buying an additional 293,834 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Edgewise Therapeutics by 8.8% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,761,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,175,000 after buying an additional 223,706 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,115,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,817,000 after purchasing an additional 61,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 42.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,751,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,239,000 after buying an additional 525,277 shares during the period.
Edgewise Therapeutics Company Profile
Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. The Company's lead product candidate, EDG-5506, is an orally administered small molecule designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial.
