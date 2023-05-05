Truist Financial Boosts Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Price Target to $456.00

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Truist Financial from $341.00 to $456.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

VRTX has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $280.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $344.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $326.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $339.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $352.59.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $346.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The firm has a market cap of $89.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $313.35 and its 200-day moving average is $307.31. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $233.01 and a one year high of $354.46.

Insider Activity at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.78% and a net margin of 37.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.16 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 4,887 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.92, for a total transaction of $1,460,822.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 82,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,512,336.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 4,887 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.92, for a total transaction of $1,460,822.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 82,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,512,336.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,304 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $399,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,005,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,088 shares of company stock worth $21,639,520 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,421 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 165 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 179 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 461 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Emfo LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 254 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

